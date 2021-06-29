Generally opposed to most of the bills passed by the Colorado legislature this session, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners was nonetheless pleased with the demise of Initiative 16, also known as the PAUSE (Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation) act.
“The initiative was a direct attack on the agriculture industry in the state of Colorado,” said Commissioner Erik Stone, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting June 24. “It would have made nearly every agriculture operation illegal.”
However, the citizens’ initiative did not make it onto the ballot for the election in the November 2022.
“The good news is that the Colorado Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the initiative is unconstitutional because it has addressed too many issues under the title,” he said.
In May, the commissioners passed a resolution, along with 43 other Colorado counties, opposing the initiative, which, they said, would change state statutory language to define common animal care as cruelty to animals.
In other news, Commissioners Vice Chairman Dan Williams reported that the economic recovery in the county appears to be on track. In Victor, for instance, the gem and mineral show in June attracted people and their dollars to the area. “They doubled their sales at the museum (the Victor Lowell Thomas) that weekend,” Williams said. “It’s really neat to see people returning back to normal business.”
On the COVID-19 front, county administrator Sheryl Decker reported that 46.9% of eligible Teller County residents had been vaccinated, including those 12 and under. But the positivity rate for COVID tests rose from 3.14% to 4.65%.
After an update on the budget by finance officer Vicki Caldwell, Williams reported that the commissioners had increased the budget for the office of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.
As they did at the meeting of the previous week, the commissioners made up for lost time by honoring employees who have served the county for more than 10 years. For their coworkers, the tributes was a time to clap and cheer, even yell, in a show of support, to continue with chat during the reception.
The employees are: Stephanie Kees, deputy county clerk, 10 years of service; Vicki Caldwell, finance director, 15 years: Dee Bordage, finance specialist for human resources, 10 years; and Linda Bretag, cartographer in the assessor’s office, 25 years.