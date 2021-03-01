Teller County commissioners plan to walk back a controversial resolution passed in January that terminated the county’s former medical director and appointed Timothy Hurtado to the position, effective Feb. 1.
After public outcry over the commission’s Jan. 21 decision to remove Jeremy DeWall as medical director, the commissioners said Feb. 25 they plan to vote on a new resolution next month to designate both Hurtado and DeWall — who worked as the county’s medical director since 2014 — as the county’s two medical directors.
The resolution will expand Teller County’s practice of requiring a single county-designated medical director as a condition of ambulance licensing and allow emergency medical service agencies in the county to select either DeWall or Hurtado as their medical director.
The commissioners removed DeWall from his position Jan. 21 without explanation. At that meeting, Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management, recommended the appointment of Hurtado. The commissioners agreed and passed a resolution designating Hurtado as the medical director, citing recommendation of the Teller County Fire Chiefs Association.
But the commissioners caught flack over the decision at the meeting last week, which was packed with EMS and firefighters supporting either DeWall or Hurtado, or both.
They move to hire Hurtado was brought to the county commissioners in January after Teller County Administrator Sheryl Decker reported several EMS and fire agencies reported they were “significantly frustrated” with DeWall’s service as medical record, citing lack of communication, protocol issues, guidance changes and lack of flexibility in training requirements — all things they said burdened their agencies.
However, DeWall’s supporters said he provided adequate direction and was a positive impact on emergency care in the count. At last week’s meeting, Tim Dienst, executive director of Ute Pass Health Service District and other agency representatives urged the county to allow more than one medical director so that each agency could choose its own.
DeWall acknowledged the conflict and agreed with Dienst about having two medical directors. “Dr. Hurtado has a lot of wildland fire experience while I have experience in community-integrated health care,” he said. “I’ll be honest, a lot of voices weren’t being heard. I don’t think the collaboration has worked as well as it should.
DeWall attributed the conflict to silos within the EMS and fire services.
“How do we resolve those conflicts?” Commissioner Dan Williams asked.
Commissioner Erik Stone asked, “What broke down?”
Jay Teague, chief of the 4-Mile Fire Protection District, laid bare the conflict. “When I got here last January, I knew this was coming,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’ve been through this before, twice.”
There is a lot of backbiting going on, Teague said. “The entire time I’ve been here, I’ve had leadership of other agencies come to me, welcome me to Teller County and then immediately ash another group,” Teague said. “I feel there has been some cowardly talk in the rumor mill that has influenced the break down, the emotional climate. It’s not fair to you guys or Dr. DeWall.”
Teague chastised those who did not show up to state their opposition to DeWall, “As they so readily do behind closed doors,” he said. “In my opinion.”
Having multiple medical directors allows doctors with different specialties to address the individual needs of various agencies, Teague said.
Dean O’Nale, Deputy Chief for Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, praised DeWall’s medical expertise but took issue with his leadership.
“Is Dr. DeWall a good doctor? Absolutely,” O’Nale said. “What we’re saying is one size does not fit all.” O’Nale added that he believed there should be more oversight to the EMS Council and is OK with having two medical directors.
NETCO Chief Tyler Lambert said his department had requested a different medical director.
The commissioners weighed in. “This is something that should have been settled years ago,” Stone said.
Williams added. “It’s my hope that whatever decision we make today that folks buck up and work together,” he said.
Commission Chairman Bob Campbell said, “Politics got in the way and that’s unfortunate. Part of that stemmed from how the EMS Council has acted at different times. We serve the people and until today that hasn’t been talked about.”
The commissioners acknowledged that although the item to fire DeWall was legally added to the Jan. 21 agenda, it was done late enough to stymie public comment.
In a Feb. 22 report, Decker apologized for the apparent lack of transparency, saying the public process was “far below” county standards. At the direction of the board, Decker gathered public input, which she presented at the Feb. 25 meeting.
“I cannot change what was previously done, but I believe I have addressed this situation,” she wrote.
DeWall and his supporters alleged the county did not have the authority to designate a county medical director under state statutes and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regulations for EMS.
“I thought (the Feb. 25 decision by the Board of County Commissioners) was a good win-win,” said Mark Fogg, the Denver-based attorney for DeWall. “I thought the commissioners tried to do what’s right.”
In other business:
Decker reported since March 2020, 1,256 Teller County residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19. These include 768 in Woodland Park, 72 in Cripple Creek, 186 in Divide, 204 in Florissant and 26 in Victor. As of last week three residents were recovering from the virus in Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. To date, 15 residents have died of COVID.
She said 2,917 people age 70 and over (or 52.71% of county residents of that age), have been vaccinated. Of the total, 2,006 received the first dose of the vaccine.
Additionally, in what was a surprise to Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth, the commissioners presented him with a $200,000 check, the city’s portion of CARES money from the federal government.