After several weeks of listening to the public about a revised rubbish ordinance, Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams approved the measure Sept. 22.
The ordinance, No. 21, is effective Nov. 4. The approval comes after a public hearing Aug. 4 followed by two notices in The Pikes Peak Courier, the legal newspaper of record.
Most of the residents who commented on the ordinance gave positive feedback, said Ross Herzog, the county administrator.
“The goal is compliance,” Campbell said. “We are still out there talking to people about the ordinance.”
Stone added. “We are not after the guy who is in the process of restoring an old car or about an antique tractor carefully positioned that may have a flowerpot on it.”
The revised ordinance moves enforcement from the county’s community development/planning department to the sheriff’s office. “Violations will be treated like a traffic ticket,” said Paul Hurcomb, the county attorney.
Among the issues of concern for residents is that of maintaining anonymity for the person who complains about a neighbor’s yard. “It’s understandable that some people would like to remain anonymous,” Hurcomb said.
In cases reported anonymously, a picture might suffice to provide evidence to the sheriff’s office, which offers a layer of protection, Hurcomb said.
Acknowledging that the change in enforcement adds work for deputies, Sheriff Jason Mikesell nonetheless praised the revisions.
“I know it’s a lot to cover, but I think you’ve done a good job of putting this together,” he said. “In the last few months, we’ve made multiple arrests on locations that were like junk yards. In the past, the sheriff’s office had no way to deal with these things.”
In the beginning, the ordinance will be a source of education. “We want to give time for those folks to comply with the issues,” Mikesell said. “But it’s not going to take as long as it has.”
Some homes in Teller County have as many as 200 cars on a hillside and there’s a safety issue with kids playing in the area, Mikesell said. “I think this is a good direction. If you don’t deal with the issues, it gets worse.”
The sheriff compared the ordinance to a public health issue to protect the community.
In some cases, the Teller Narcotics Team is alerted to illegal drug activity by citizen complaints about junk.
“We had a search warrant on a location that had 10 different motorcycles, stolen vehicles with VIN numbers,” Mikesell said. “Those need to be dealt with.”
There is a caveat to the ordinance. “Not everything is junk. I have friends who build cars because that’s what they do,” Mikesell said. “We’ll work with people who have those issues. It’s something we’ll get through together.”
The appearance of junk affects the neighborhood, said Colt Simmons, Teller County assessor. “Safety is a concern,” he said. “And homeowners don’t want new neighbors coming in and mistreating the view. It hurts property values.”
The ordinance establishes fines for violations, from $100, $250 and $500 for the first three infractions.
Before approving the ordinance, Williams emphasized that since a former board of commissioners passed the first ordinance in July 2001, the county’s population has doubled.
Acknowledging the area’s conservative philosophy of limited government, Williams said, “Nobody is trying to take away your property rights,” he said. “This is our home.”
The ordinance, No. 21, is available at the county website: www.co.teller.co.us.