The Board of County Commissioners of Teller County on Friday, acting as the Teller County Board of Health, issued an official recommendation for social distancing in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Commissioners were following up Gov. Jared Polis' March 11 declaration of a "disaster emergency" in the Colorado due to the presence of the virus in the state as well as President Donald J. Trump's declaration of a national state of emergency on March 13.
The Teller County Board of Health has the authority to investigate and control the causes of epidemic or communicable diseases and conditions affecting public health and prohibit gatherings of people when necessary to protect public health.
Per the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, TCBH has declared social distancing necessary in Teller County at this time. The CDC defines “social distancing” to mean remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.