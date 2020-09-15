Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen voted unanimously to oppose Colorado’s joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact referendum.
If passed by Colorado voters, the referendum would give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.
The vote opposes Senate Bill 19-042 which Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in March 2019. The law makes Colorado the 13th jurisdiction to join the compact referendum.
According to the resolution passed by the commissioners Sept. 10, the board believes the bill is an evasion of the Constitution because it requires the state’s presidential electors to vote for the candidate for president who received the most votes nationally.
The board believes that requiring Colorado’s presidential electors to vote according to the senate bill gives away the state’s votes to more populated states such as California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.
“There’s a reason we have a Constitution and the bill is an attempt to overturn policy and now law,” Steen said. “I have sworn to support and defend the Constitution.”
The referendum on the November ballot is titled Proposition 113.
In other business, Dettenrieder reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in Teller County is stabilizing. “We had our peak in July at 50,” Dettenrieder said.
To date, the county has had 166 reported cases of COVID-19, county administrator Sheryl Decker said. “We’ve had 8 cases in the last 14 days.”
As of last week, the Woodland Park area had 103 cases, Cripple Creek, 8, Divide, 23, Florissant, 30 and Victor, 2.
Also, Decker announced that Vicki Caldwell has been named budget and finance director of the county’s finance department. Caldwell, who has served as the budget director, replaces Laurie Litwin, who retired last year. “Vicki will do a fabulous job,” Decker said.