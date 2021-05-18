By the middle of May, 41% of the eligible population of Teller County had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a report to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners May 14, Martha Hubbard, interim director of public health, emphasized the efficacy of the vaccinations against the coronavirus as well as the variants.
In her report, Hubbard praised the commissioners for their support of the clinics by appearing at nearly all of the clinics over the past few months.
Now that children as young as 12 are eligible for the vaccine, Hubbard said she expects to see an increase in the vaccination rate. “That will be really good for our community,” she said. “I highly encourage people to get the vaccine.”
Of the three county residents hospitalized this month for COVID, none had been vaccinated, added Commissioner Erik Stone.
In addition to professional health-care providers, members of the Beta Club at the Woodland Park High School have volunteered at the clinics. “And we have four volunteers who come from Victor to help, no matter where we are,” Hubbard said. “These people who serve, unpaid, are the lifeblood of our community.”
Local information about the virus can be found at tellercovid.com.
In other business, the board discussed transportation improvements. In the drive to fund suchimprovements along the Front Range, the proposed Senate Bill 260 would assess fees for road usage to include deliveries, electric vehicles and ride shares such as Uber or Lyft.
“These are taxes under the guise of being fees,” Stone said, adding that he believes the proposed bill opposes the Taxpayer Bill of Rights as well as Proposition 117. Each requires a vote of the people to raise taxes.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has taken a position to monitor and seek amendments to the bill, said Stone, who represents the county on the PPACG board.
If approved by the legislature, the bill would raise $3.2 billion in taxes for transportation projects, Stone said.
While Stone acknowledge the need for transportation improvements, he and the PPACG oppose the method. “I support the legislature appropriating more funds for road, bridges and transportation infrastructure in the state; I just think this sets a dangerous precedent,” Stone said.
In addition, the bill also proposes a separate fee from the 22-cent-per-gallon gas tax of 2 cents, beginning in 2022. “We (PPACG) are asking for equity in the form of more general fund dollars allocated for transportation rather than just going after new taxes,” Stone said.
PPACG has also taken a position to monitor the state legislature’s proposal to form the Front Range Rail District.
“I made the case for opposing that bill,” Stone said.
If approved by the legislature, the bill would tax counties within the rail system, proposed to would run along I-25 from Pueblo to the Wyoming state line.
Stone said he opposes having Teller County pay for a route that doesn’t include the county.
Additionally, the board discussed drought conditions and fire mitigation.
Despite recent snowfalls, Teller County is still in an historic drought, said Commissioner Dan Williams.
“The county has made a chipper available for residents,” he added. “I would encourage homeowners to do fire mitigation.”
With Help Wanted signs and classified ads around the casinos in Cripple Creek, Commission Chair Bob Campbell relayed news from the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. “There are dozens and dozens of jobs openings (at the casinos) and not a lot of applicants willing to take those jobs,” Campbell said. “I think that’s the character of what’s happening right now with unemployment and federal money.”
Along with the business items, the commissioners surprised County Administrator Sheryl Decker with a celebration honoring her 25 years of service to the county.
Decker was emotional during the ceremony while crediting her team of employees for her ability to lead. To help celebrate, Doug Decker and Sheridan Decker, her husband and daughter, showed up as part of the surprise.
After the meeting, the commissioners hosted a reception for the family and the public.