With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in July, Teller County received a letter last week from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
“They are concerned about our rising case counts,” said Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder, speaking at the Teller County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting Aug. 13. “They want to make sure that counties that have variance approvals are stable.”
As a result, the CDPHE put a two-week spotlight on Teller County, a period ending Aug. 12. During that period, 25 county residents tested positive, down from a high of 50.
“As of right now, everything seems to be going in the right direction,” said Sheryl Decker, the county administrator, about the downward trend. “Unfortunately, we’ve had three deaths from COVID.”
Additionally, the county’s rate of infections is trending down, Decker said. “An epidemiologist at the CDPHE believes the cause of our peak was the July 4th weekend when the summer bible conference took place at Charis Bible College,” Decker said.
As of Aug. 13, Teller County had 136 cases of COVID-19, with 59% of them in the Woodland Park area. “We’ve had 13 people hospitalized in Teller County, a 9.56% of hospitalization rates,” Decker said.
By last week, the county had conducted 498 tests with 41 testing positive, Decker said. “Our 8.23% positivity rate is one of the good indicators the state watches for variance,” she added.
Also in July, there were outbreaks of COVID-19 in Woodland Park City Hall, at the bible college and a Woodland Park daycare center, all of which are being monitored.
To handle the increase in the number of tests, the county hired three nurses who are paid through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), Dettenrieder said.
As well, the county hired Becky Frank, former assistant city administrator in Victor, as the deputy emergency management officer, under the direction of Don Angell.