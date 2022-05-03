Teller County commissioners introduced the new county administrator, Ross Herzog, at a public meeting April 28.
“I worked in local government for over a decade,” he said. “Before that I was in corporate finance.”
Commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams chose Herzog among two other finalists. Herzog replaces Sheryl Decker, who retired last month after 26 years with the county, 11 as the administer.
Former town manager for Telluride where he served from 2017 to 2021, Herzog resigned the position at the end of the year. According to a newspaper article in the Nov. 5, 2021 issue of the Telluride Daily Planet, Herzog helped the town get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that issue Suzanne Cheavens, the paper’s associate editor, writes, in part: “The global issue spared no one when, in March of 2020, public health orders resulted in the closure of the Telluride Ski Resort weeks before closing day. With nimble governance and immediate belt-tightening, Herzog oversaw implementation of the so-called recession budget and numerous emergency ordinances aimed at protecting public health.”
Herzog comes to Teller County nearly two years after Cripple Creek’s casinos shut down for three months at the height of the pandemic, thus devastating the city’s revenue from device fees.
To ease the transition from Decker, whose retirement removes her institutional knowledge, the commissioners hired Decker on a consulting basis. She was in the audience that day.
After introducing the new administrator in the morning, the commissioners hosted a reception that evening at McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub.