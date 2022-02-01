When Teller County Public Health faced a vacuum in leadership at the height of the pandemic, Martha Hubbard interrupted her retirement to come back and lead the department.
For her work in providing a steady hand to the county while coordinating vaccine clinics, Hubbard received the county’s Leadership Award last week.
A 22-year veteran of public health in Teller County, Hubbard retired in 2017 as the department’s executive director. However, four years later, the board of commissioners ousted the current public health director, Jacque Revello, in January 2021.
Among the reasons cited publicly was the lack of a plan to begin vaccinating the public for the coronavirus. “This board came together in the middle of a pandemic, folks were dying, things were serious and divisive,” said Commission Chair Dan Williams, speaking to a surprised Hubbard at the commissioners’ meeting Jan. 26.
After the commissioners approved the appointment of Michelle Woolf to lead the department, Hubbard continued to help with vaccine clinics.
“When the commissioners came on board, it was a critical time; the vaccine had just come out in late December,” said Commissioner Erik Stone. “We needed someone in Public Halth who could design and implement a vaccination plan that would be effective and safe.”
Hubbard came in and designed a flawless plan, he added.
As the number of cases of the coronavirus in the county escalated, Hubbard and her team provided a comfortable atmosphere to include the presence of firefighters and EMTs. As well, the commissioners attended many of the clinics to chat with the residents.
Hubbard is the “ultimate professional,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell. “You couldn’t ask for more from a public servant,” he said. “We thank you so much.”
County Administrator Sheryl Decker, who said she hoped that Hubbard would answer the call, heaped more praise on Hubbard. “I want to thank you for recognizing that I was struggling — and you were there,” Decker said.
And with the loss of the county’s immunization nurse, Hubbard is not yet back to retirement mode. “And now you’ve stepped into that role,” Decker said.
Accepting the award, Hubbard credited her team with the success of the vaccination program, singling out Mary Higgins, RN, and Karen Muntzert, the office manager. “We have a dedicated group of people,” she said.
Accepting the award, Hubbard highlighted her local ties to the community for her ease in finding venues for the clinics, among them, the Woodland Park Community Church.