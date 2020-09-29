As of last week, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners were still waiting for the state approval to reopen table games and serve alcohol 24/7 in Cripple Creek.
Between the time of submittal and the change in the state’s application process, the delay continues. “We are working hard to get a meeting with the director of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment where we can assess this matter,” said Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder, speaking at the meeting Sept. 24. “I will say this is frustrating.”
To date, the number of cases of COVID-19 remains relatively low. “We are at 176 cases in the last 14 days,” said county administrator Sheryl Decker. “That equate to 40 cases per 100,000 population.”
Because there is one case has not been identified by residence, Decker said her breakdown is based on 175 cases: Woodland Park, 107; Cripple Creek, 9; Divide, 23; Florissant, 34; and Victor, 2.
Also related to COVID-19 is the county’s role in implementing the Coronavirus Relief Fund, available through grants to area businesses and nonprofits. To date, recipients have received a collective $4,832 and the application process is ongoing.
Decker, along with the city manager of Cripple Creek and Victor, selects the recipients for the recovery program whose manager is Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
“I do want to thank Deb Miller,” Decker said. “She is sitting down with people who haven’t been able to figure out how to upload their receipts and going to businesses making sure they understand how to submit everything.”
In other business, the commissioners approved a special use permit for surface mining in a 2-acre lease area within Pike National Forest. The applicants were Jeff Schimel and Jim Reed of 2nd Generation Mining LLC.
As well, the commissioners proclaimed October as Ars Month in Teller County. Despite the pandemic restrictions, in a video presentation, Andy Vick, director of Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, talked about Zoom cultural offerings during the month, the schedule available at PeakRadar.com.