CRIPPLE CREEK • The Teller County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution last week that reversed a decision to fire Jeremy DeWall as the county’s medical director.
At the March 4 meeting, the commissioners voted to formally re-appoint DeWall, and MD, to the medical director role while also adding Timothy Hurtado, D.O., as the county’s second medical director.
Last month, Commissioner Erik Stone acknowledged a lack of transparency in the board’s decision to fire DeWall, who had been appointed to the position in 2014.
The controversy came to light at the January meeting when the commissioners appointed Hurtado to the role, with no mention of DeWall.
Don Angell, the director of the Office of Emergency Management, presented a resolution supporting Hurtado. In addition, the Fire Chiefs Association recommended Hurtado.
The issue simmered out of the public eye until the meeting Feb. 25, when DeWall’s supporters, most from Ute Pass Health Service District, praised the medical director for his dedication.
Several questioned the commissioners’ authority to even appoint a medical director.
DeWall acknowledged that there may have been a breakdown in communication and collaboration on his part over the years.
The amended resolution, however, is not a blanket approval as it sunsets in January 2022, or at any time at the board’s discretion. As well, the Teller County EMS Council is “hereby directed to provide quarterly updates,” to the commissioners about emergency medical services. And the resolution directs the council to review, update and revise its bylaws.
In other business, Stone reported that he testified against HB21-1106 at the Colorado state legislature March 1. The bill requires that firearms be responsibly and securely stored when not in use to prevent access by children and other unauthorized users.
To comply with the bill, a firearm would have to be kept on the lawful owner’s person or stored in a way that “a reasonable person would believe to be secure.”
Stone takes issues with the in-person clause. “That is in clear opposition of the District of Columbia v. Heller,” Stone said.
In 2008, the Supreme Court struck down a Washington, D.C. law that required handguns to be stored either disassembled or with a trigger lock.
“The legislature is focused on creating criminals out of gun owners,” said Stone, who is an NRA-certified firearms instructor. “I also think it’s extremely important to educate youth that when they come into the proximity of a firearm, without the authorization of the owner, is very simple — ‘don’t touch.’”
Education about safety is key, Stone said. “If we could teach that to children, we could make a big dent in accidental discharges by children,” he said.
The bill passed its first hurdle March 1, passing out of the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
In other business, during her regular update on COVID statistics, County Administrator Sheryl Decker reported that, as of last week, 56% of residents age 70 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.