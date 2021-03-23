United in opposition to the Safe and Secure Firearms Storage Act, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners formally approved a resolution opposing HB21-1106 March 18.
The week before, the commissioners held an emergency meeting to informally voice their opposition. “This is an incredible encroachment on your Second Amendment rights by the legislature,” said Commissioner Erik Stone.
The bill mandates that gun owners store firearms in a safe place while in the home unless the gun is needed for self-defense. The bill applies only to those gun owners who have children or others in the home who are restricted from using firearms.
“It’s not only unenforceable; it’s unconstitutional,” Stone said.
The bill has passed the Colorado House and is now in the Senate.
“There are legislators working fervently against this bill,” Stone said. “We commissioners did go to Denver to protest against this bill and will continue to testify against the bill.”
In another protest, the commissioners formally passed a resolution seeking a return to normal governance, with no restrictions related to COVID-19. “The board remains concerned about ongoing business restrictions, personal liberty restrictions and harm to individual mental health and the general public welfare as a result of overly broad state government action,” states the resolution in part.
In her regular report, County Administrator Sheryl Decker gave the latest statistics on COVID-19 during the past year: 1,344 in Teller County were diagnosed with the disease, 817 in Woodland Park, 193 in Divide, 84 in Cripple Creek and 27 in Victor.
In the year since the pandemic took off in the United States, 15 people have died in Teller County. Currently two Woodland park residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. “Today we are in the blue (status on the state’s COVID dial), with 94.7 cases per 100,000,” Decker said.
On a brighter note, 60.1% of residents 70 and older have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
“We are highly encouraging everyone to get the vaccine,” Commissioner Dan Williams said. “It’s a simple math problem. If we want to see the dial get back to recovery, what we saw before-COVID, we’ve just got to put this behind us.”
After the meeting, commissioners Stone, Williams and Bob Campbell were among those vaccinated that day.
In other business, the commissioners approved a request by New Life Holding Corp/Charis Bible College for two tourist-oriented directional signs.
The signs will be place on the U.S. 24 right-of way at the intersection of the highway and County Road 25 — one be on the north side, the other on the south side.