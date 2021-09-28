At the most recent meeting of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, it was announced that ballots for the Nov. 2 election will be mailed to Teller County registered voters Oct. 8, while ballots sent to voters overseas were mailed Sept. 10.
Voters will be asked to decide on candidates for school boards in RE-1 and RE-2 districts. As well, voters will decide whether to raise the mill levy by 4.7 mills in the Four Mile Fire Protection District to fund emergency and fire rescue services and capital expenses.
In addition, voters will decide on candidates for the city councils in Cripple Creek and Victor. Krystal Brown, the county’s clerk & recorder, provided the information in a report to the commissioners Sept. 23. Sample ballots are available at co.teller.co.us/CR/SampleBallots2021.aspx.
On the COVID front, 53.5% of eligible Teller county residents are fully vaccinated, said County Administrator Sheryl Decker. “As of Sept 22, we were at 157 cases in the past 14 days,” Decker said. To date, seven people have been hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19.
Martha Hubbard, director of Teller County Public Health, added, “The seven people who were hospitalized were not vaccinated,” she said. “We encourage people to get vaccinated.”
In an annual occurrence, the three county commissioners, Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams, proclaimed October as Arts Month in Teller County. According to the proclamation, the arts industry in the Pikes Peak Region has an annual economic impact of $153.3 million in the Pikes Peak Region and supports the full-time equivalent of 5,070 jobs in the region.
In a video presentation, Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, announced that Arts Vision 2030 will be released at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Gold Room in Colorado Springs. The vision is a 10-year cultural plan for El Paso and Teller counties and is a collaboration of the cultural office, the Bee Vradenburg Foundation and a committee of 25 members.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution from the Office of Emergency Management to adopt a Stage 1 Fire ban that restricts open burning in Teller County.
Also, Karissa Larson, a registered nurse with Teller County Public Health, received recognition for five years of service with the county.