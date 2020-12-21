By Pat Hill
A meeting planned for this week with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment could determine Teller County’s status on the coronavirus dial.
The county is currently rated Orange, which allows restaurants and salons to remain open under restrictions, but the rating is tenuous.
“They look at 867.7, cases which puts you in the Red,” said Sheryl Decker, county administrator, speaking at the Dec. 17 commissioners’ meeting. “Our positivity rate is in the Orange at 10.4%.”
However, with two hospitalizations in the past two weeks, the rating should technically lie in the Yellow zone, Decker said.
As of last week, 893 Teller County residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the middle of March. The count includes 551 in Woodland Park, 50 in Cripple Creek, 142 in Divide, 127 in Florissant and 23 in Victor.
To date, 56 Teller residents have been hospitalized due to COVID in the past nine months, with four hospitalized (as of Dec. 17). Seven county residents have died from the virus.
In other news, the commissioners approved the Amended Growth Management Plan, at the recommendation of the Planning Commission.
The amended version addresses public concerns about water rights, water quality and supply and includes an augmentation plan. “Potential development must include State documentation that a legal water supply exists, sufficient in terms of quality, physical quantity and dependability to serve the type of development being proposed,” states a sentence in the document.
The growth management plan was developed over a two-year period. “I appreciate all the work and time, obviously lots of blood, sweat and tears, that went into this,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell.
Commissioner Norm Steen added, “I want to thank all the board commissions and citizens who sat evenings in considering what Teller County looks like.”
The changes were based on public comment, said Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder who thanked Lynda Morgan, director of the county’s community development services division. “Getting it right is important.”