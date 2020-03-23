As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Colorado, Teller County commissioners Marc Dettenrieder, Bob Campbell and Norm Steen followed the nation and the state in declaring a local disaster emergency.
In a letter written to county residents March 17, the commissioners sounded a hopeful note, calling on citizens to rely on innate strengths, both individual and collective.
“While this virus may be new, our ability as a community to respond to challenges is not new. Our community is well-tested and capable,” the letter states. “We must not let our fear overcome us. We will make it through this challenge too, because we are strong, resilient, and capable of caring for one another.”
The commissioners’ pep talk is strengthened by the number of people who demonstrate that level of caring. For instance, Jodi Mijares, executive director of the Community Partnership Family Resource Center, has transitioned the organization’s theme of providing programs and education to that of a community hub of emergency resources.
“We have a small army of volunteers that we have collected email addresses from and will begin organizing them,” Mijares said by email. “We have been receiving food donations since many of our food banks and churches and all of our schools are deciding to close.”
Community Partnership and others are working in conjunction with the commissioners as well as with the sheriff’s office, which released the declaration to the media.
“Many professionals working through agencies with deep resources across our federal, state, and county governments have been working around the clock to prepare and respond, taking concrete steps to reduce the impacts of the virus when it arrives in Teller County, and it will,” the letter states. “These plans and deliberate steps have been taken using the best information available, with the best interests of your personal and public safety in mind. This is a complex and demanding environment where, in some aspects, we are learning as we go.”
The commissioners’ optimism is tempered. “It will take time to get through this, probably getting worse before it gets better. But, please, be assured everyone is doing their very best to keep essential public services open to you, and provide for your safety and well-being.”
In southern Teller County, the Aspen Mine Center, released a plan on March 18. “Currently, we are still providing emergency food boxes to the community, continuing to provide internet/computer access and support for those needing to apply for unemployment benefits. (Franklin Ferguson Library in Cripple Creek is currently closed).”
A vital resource for many people in the community, the center continues to offer emergency assistance through program such as the Senior Advocacy, Reassurance Caller, and Medicaid Health Coordination, each of which can be reached at 719-689-3584, and extensions 101, 121 and 111, respectively.
In the meantime, the commissioners offer reassurance. “Keeping you well informed remains one of our top priorities, because you are part of the solution. We urge you to stay connected, and follow all necessary precautions,” the letter states. “Please refer to the Teller County web page at co.teller.co.us for the current information and links to state and federal resources. We are working to provide you the best and most up-to-date information available, so that you can make informed choices.”
With a misinformation making the rounds of social media, the commissioners urge caution.
“Now is not the time for advancing rumors and fault-finding. We sincerely thank all those who have assisted in forwarding factual information to your network of friends and work associates,” the letter states. “We will get through this together. We recognize and appreciate the burden that some of these steps may have on you, on the choices you make, your access to public spaces and enjoying the company of others, having children home from school. We are continuing to work closely with our government partners at all levels to keep the impacts as minimal as possible, while preserving your safety and the freedoms we all so deeply cherish.