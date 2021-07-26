CRIPPLE CREEK • The Teller County Board of County Commissioners on July 22 signed a proclamation identifying 2021 as the century year for Teller County Fairs.
The proclamation reads, in part: "Whereas the first Teller County farr on record was a combined fair with Park County held in Cripple Creek in 1920, and Whereas the Teller County 4-H has been an active and vital out-of-school program for boys and girls for 100 years ... this year the Teller County Association of Fairs aind Shows (TCAFAS) will enact their 100-year fair part two, since COVID shut the 100th Fair down last year..."
The board also acknowledged Lilly Allen, of Divide, as Colorado 4-H president. She will be guiding the almost 11,000 4-H members across the state through the 4-H events.
The 100-Year County Fair will be held July 31 – Aug. 8 at Cripple Creek fairgrounds, 1070 Teller County Road 1, Cripple Creek (80813).
Information on fair events can be found at tcafas.org.