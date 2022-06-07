The Teller County Board of County Commissioners continues the fight against the collective-bargaining bill signed this month by Gov. Jared Polis.
SB22-230 paves the way for collective bargaining for 38,000 county employees across the state. The bill only applies to counties.
“Our battle against the collective bargaining bill continues,” said Commissioner Erik Stone, speaking at the May 26 board meeting. “An extremely large group of public officials across the state are writing letters asking the governor to veto the bill.”
In fact, the day after the meeting, the governor did sign the bill; therefore, the commissioners are on to Plan B.
“If the governor signs the bill, I will recommend that we form a committee to explore home rule for Teller County,” Stone said.
An amendment to the bill excludes home-rule counties from implementing collective bargaining for employees. The only home-rule counties are Weld and Pitkin. “But we need to explore whether home-rule is a good direction for Teller County,” Stone said.
A paragraph of the bill states: “For example, the bill would not allow county worker unions to go on strike. It also would not force counties to engage in binding arbitration — meaning that county leaders won’t have to obey the results of negotiations with employee groups.”
Commissioners Stone, Williams and Campbell are among officials in 37 counties to send the collective letter to the governor, pleading with him not to sign the bill.
The signers state that the legislation is the largest unfunded mandate upon counties in the history of the state of Colorado. “It takes the decision whether to collectively bargain away from local employees, elected officials and voters, and, instead, mandates it,” states the letter in part. “Governor Polis, every local government association from cities to districts oppose this bill, as well as the undersigned county elected officials. It does not purport to solve any problem. In fact, it creates huge problems for counties who will have no choice but to cut services and jobs to pay for the cost of mandated collective bargaining.”
The letter highlights the fact that few counties with Democratic majorities have largely never approved collective bargaining in their own counties, even though they have the authority.
Stone, who represents the county on Pikes Peak Area Council of Government’s transportation advisory committee, reported: Due to the impact of inflation, the increase in costs is causing delay and a rescheduling of the resurfacing on US 24 in Teller County.
“They are delayed because the bids came in over 30% higher than projected. That’s due to increase in fuel, labor, oil and asphalt,” Stone said.
However, he added, the Colorado Department of Transportation, has agreed to start repairing potholes and chips on June 13.
At the request of Kim Mauthe and Mary Longmore, executive director and Child and Family Services Administrator, for the Department of Human Services, respectively, the commissioners proclaimed June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
“Teller County’s seniors are valued members of society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they live safely and with dignity … Teller County’s seniors deserve to be treated with respect and dignity to enable them to continue to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers and important and active members of the community,” states the proclamation.