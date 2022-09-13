The Teller County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, under the direction of Krystal Brown, spent hours over the month of August verifying signatures collected in the unsuccessful effort to recall three members of the Woodland Park School District.
At last week’s meeting of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, the team’s long hours were recognized.
“Thank you for your leadership; I know it was a hard work on the recall,” said Commissioner Dan Williams, speaking at the Sept. meeting. “I know you worked nights, weekends; it was a lot of hard physical work.”
In the absence of Brown that morning, Williams directed his comments to Stephanie Kees, chief deputy clerk and recorder, who was elected to replace the term-limited Brown in January.
Commissioners Erik Stone and Bob Campbell praised the clerk’s staff for verifying thousands of signatures on the effort to recall WPSD Board of Education members David Illingworth II, Suzanne Patterson and David Rusterholtz.
“There are lots of rules, lots of witnesses,” Campbell said. “The process is all very controlled, with both parties involved. Thank you for all your efforts; it’s not an easy job.”
The recall election is only part of the job these days. “On top of that, the office has been inundated with CORA (Colorado Open Records Act)requests,” said County Attorney Paul Hurcomb. “It’s statewide, and causing additional work for clerks’ offices.”
The majority of requests are related to the 2020 election, Kees said. For the past two commissioners’ meetings, three county residents have attempted to prove that the voting machines are inefficient and yield inaccurate results. Each has been given time to address the commissioners at the podium. The commissioners have all attested to the accuracy of the machines.
For the upcoming November general election, Kees urged residents to apply to be an election judge. Once selected, applicants go through a three-week full-time training period.
In other business:
County Administrator Ross Herzog announced that Ivy Morris, human resources director for the city of Cañon City, has been hired to be Teller County’s manager of human resources. Morris replaces Lindsey Chapman, who retired recently after 35 years with the county. Over the past year, Chapman served the county as the interim administrator after Sheryl Decker retired and Herzog was hired.
Jessica Flohrs has been hired as the deputy assistant to Jay Teague, director of the Teller County Office of Emergency Management. Flohrs recently earned public praise from her former boss, Sheriff Jason Mikesell, for her quick responses to 911 calls at the dispatch office.
Campbell, a Republican, is running for a second four-year term on the board of county commissioners; his opponent is Dennis Luttrell, a Democrat. To decide whose name is first on the ballot, Kees invited each to draw a card, high card wins. Campbell won with a 4 over Luttrell’s 3.