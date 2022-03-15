Teller County commissioners last week approved an amendment change last to the development plan for the Ute Pass Saddle Club.
A 60-acre proposed development in Divide on Colorado 67 South, the club, a nonprofit organization, requested a change to the original plan approved in 2012.
The change relates to the phasing of the development which has been delayed as a result of financial constraints.
According to the paperwork provided by the county, the club members presented a plan for development over 10 years, beginning with the first phase to be completed this year. That phase includes an outdoor arena, a storage building, with restrooms and showers, a trail, electrical and tree planting.
“In the short term, the amendment will allow the property owners to use their property for equestrian events for the saddle club prior to the eventual buildout,” said Commission chair Dan Williams.