After a more than two-year process of seeking permission to operate a shooting range, Lutheran Valley Retreat finally got the go-ahead from the Teller County Board of County Commissioners Oct. 10.
When the retreat was established in 1959, recreation camps, summer camps and resorts were permitted in agricultural (A1) zones. A variety of rule changes over the years required the retreat to obtain a conditional-use permit for the camp and the recreational activities it offers — including shooting.
Today, these kinds of camps are defined as resorts and require special-use permits. Getting a special-use-permit typically takes three to five months, but this case was complicated because, in 2014, the retreat opened a shooting range without obtaining the required permits.
Andrea Barlow, of N.E.S. Inc., an architectural and landscaping company, said the retreat board didn’t realize it needed a permit to open a range because the original conditional-use permit for recreational activities didn’t specify that some activities required additional permitting.
Complaints about the shooting range resulted in the county issuing a cease-and-desist order in 2015. The order was reiterated in 2016.
Dan Williams, county building official, said there were issues with water, wastewater and drainage before the shooting range opened and the state has also set conditions on expansion based on existing infrastructure.
The commissioners approved the special-use permit with several conditions, including:
• Retreat occupancy is limited to 175 people until water, wastewater and drainage systems are updated. Once improvements are made occupancy can increase to 274 people.
• The shooting range will be used not more than 28 days per year and it will not be open from Jan. 1 to April 30 because of calving and nesting season in the surrounding U.S. National Forest.
• Ammunition used on the range is restricted to certain calibers.
• The range can only be used by registered retreat attendees and is not to be opened for general admission.
• The retreat must obtain additional insurance for the range and keep the policies available for inspection at any time by county officials.
The county’s Community Development Services Division will administratively review the shooting range’s compliance to these conditions after one year. With approval, the permit would be made permanent. If denied, the retreat board has appeal options.
The commission also approved the naming of three previously unnamed roads in the Snare Ranchettes subdivision and approved a liquor license transfer for Divide Spirits.
The county courthouse security team was reestablished so that the county can seek grants from a special fund designed to help older historic courthouses enhance security.
Vicki Caldwell of the county finance department presented the proposed 2020 budget. The document will be available on the county website, co.teller.co.us. There will be a public budget hearing on Oct. 24, with final approval slated for Dec. 12 meeting.
Additionally, Craig Alexander, Teller County’s information technologies director, received a plaque, the congratulations of the Board of County Commissioners and staff, and a cake and ice cream reception to mark his 30 years of service.