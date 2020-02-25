Twenty-seven years after initiating the Wolf Hybrid Rescue Center on her property in Lake George, Darlene Kobobel has become key to enhancing tourism in Teller County.
Along the way, Kobobel has survived setbacks in her mission to rescue wolves and wolf hybrids. In June 2002, during the Hayman Fire, Kobobel and her animals were evacuated, threatening the survival of the rescue operation. However, she found another property and was able to re-open the facility in Florissant.
As the center received more publicity and grew as a tourism/scientific attraction, Kobobel secured nonprofit status for the center and, in 2006, bought 35 acres in Divide and changed the name to the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. The rescue facility is on 15 acres.
Last week, Teller County commissioners approved a special-use permit for the center to expand and add services and amenities.
Phase I of the expansion will include the construction of a gazebo-like structure in the open space area, in addition to a child’s playground, a secondary gift shop and an enlarged visitor center.
As well, the first phase will include a fireproof evacuation structure for the animals and the construction of a single-family residence for the director. The first phase is expected to take five years with further expansion and amenities in the next five years.
CWWC is the only facility in the state of Colorado to be sanctioned and certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, one of only 12 in the United States. The facility is also licensed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the United States Department of Agriculture.
Kobobel is dedicated to increasing public awareness of wildlife, environmental and climate issues and added a special section in the visitor center for information.
In addition to educational tours for schools, college groups and scientists, the facility includes a small-mammal rehabilitation center as well as an intern program. Over the years, Kobobel has rescued coyotes, fox and swift fox.
The county planning commission and planning department recommended approval for the special use permit.