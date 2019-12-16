The Teller County Board of County Commissioners recently approved the biggest budget in county history. At $39.6 million, the budget includes a transfer of funds from a capital-improvements reserve the county has been saving for about a dozen years to renovate and enlarge the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Bob Campbell said the budget figures add up to more than $52 million but include $14 million in unassigned reserves and a 3% TABOR reserve.
Interim County Finance Director Vicki Caldwell presented the budget resolution, the appropriations resolution and the TABOR reserve resolution. Of note, the county will be seeking a new finance director starting in January.
Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder said the budget process started in April. The approved budget includes raises for county employees. He added that the certificates of participation for the jail will be paid off in 2022.
Commissioner Norm Steen said, “This is not our money to spend; this is public money and we are stewards.”
County Clerk Cheryl Decker noted the county has built up its emergency operating fund to cover 62 days.
Public Works Director Fred Clifford presented a history of the Harris Building, aka the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. The land in Divide was the right of way for the Colorado Midland Railway. The lower half of the building was constructed in 1985 by the Divide-Florissant Fire District and named after Fire Chief Richard J. Harris.
The top half of the building was constructed in 1996 as a sheriff’s substation and holding cell. When the fire department moved to County Road 51 later that year, the entire building became the Teller County Sheriff’s main office.
At the end of Clifford’s presentation, Sheriff Jason Mikesell unveiled plans to rename the sheriff’s office after Gary D. Shoemaker, who served as sheriff for 20 years. He died in August. His son David Shoemaker gave an emotional tribute to his father.
The building will be dedicated to Gary Shoemaker at the ribbon cutting when construction is completed.
Additionally, the board approved contracts for construction, materials testers and water service for the sheriff’s office project.
Leslie Vail, a Divide resident, asked the board to consider streaming county meetings as a boost to transparency. Commissioners said it was too late this year to change the budget and add the expense. Decker said all meetings are recorded and copies of meetings on CD are available from the county for a small fee.