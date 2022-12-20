Fire-response improvement equipment, merit increases for county employees and a focus on enhancing emergency preparedness, the 2023 budget of $43.5 million outlines the future for Teller County.
Commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams approved the budget Dec. 8 while emphasizing key points of the budget message.
Presented by Vicki Caldwell and Violet Watt, director of finance and accounting supervisor, respectively, the budget message is a heads-up for the people who keep things running.
“Our elected officials consider attracting and retaining qualified employees a significant priority,” the message states.
Before approving the budget, Campbell noted that county employees are career professionals.
The merit increases are part of the $37 million of government funds that include $2.8 million for road and bridge projects. Additional expenses and project will be funded by grants, totaling $778,000, awarded to the county from various sources.
Of the total budget, 35% is funded by property taxes of $10,459,000, slightly less than 2022 revenues. However, the budget message predicts that revenue from property taxes is expected to increase significantly in 2024.
But there may be some good news in the message. To counteract the expected increase in property taxes, the commissioners are considering the possibility of providing tax relief to mitigate the effects, with ongoing monitoring of the situation.
The finance office predicts a 1% increase in revenue from gaming taxes, from 7% to 8%, for 2023, while revenue from sales taxes is expected to be 17% of total government funds.
Stone noted that funds received through the American Rescue Plan helped to replace revenue lost during the pandemic-related shutdowns that began in March 2020. The ARPA funds, along with revenue from the Cares Act of 2020, plugged holes in the county’s services budget and the ability to pay salaries.
On a downside, the budget message noted the possibility of a recession next year. “One of our major goals is to have all employees in county-owned buildings,” Stone said. “We have to treat leases as debt.”
The budget process begins in April, includes the department heads and reflects the conservative philosophy of the county, Campbell said.