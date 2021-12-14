In addition to approving the $38 million budget for 2022, Teller County commissioners noted that $674,682 of the total is funded by grants.
After redeeming the certificates of participation on the detentions’ facility, the county is debt-free. “I think this is something our citizens can celebrate,” said Commissioner Erik Stone, speaking at the Dec. 9 commissioners’ meeting.
Among the budget highlights is $750,000 to increase the salaries of the county staff. “This is a little bit larger than wage increases in past years,” Stone said, adding that, depending on additional revenues, employees may get another raise.
Presented by Vicki Caldwell, the county’s finance director, the budget message shows some headwinds due to the uncertainty of the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the long-term effects of the pandemic are unknown, sales tax revenues continue to show steady growth and gaming taxes rebounded in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels, Caldwell said. The growth in gaming taxes is the result of a change in the distribution formula at the state level.
“I think we’re in a great position with all the challenges economically of 2022,” said Commissioner Dan Williams.
Commissioner Bob Campbell noted that property tax revenue is estimated at $10,432,410, a .01% increase from 2021. To date, 99.9% of property owners have paid their property taxes, Campbell said.
Of the total budget, 77% is split among special districts, while estimates for the sheriff and public safety offices are projected to be $9 million for 2022.
“I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to Teller County taxpayers because every dollar that gets spent in county government is somebody’s else’s dollars and we provide the services,” Campbell said.
The budget is available at co.teller.co.us.
On the COVID front, County Administrator Sheryl Decker announced 89 residents were diagnosed with the disease in the week prior to the meeting, and two have died. Currently, six residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of last week, 63.4% of county residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine.