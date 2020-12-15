The Teller County Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 10 approved 2021 budget appropriations of $36,624,836, of which $849,715 is funded by grants.
The budget highlights the economic uncertainty for next year, due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 which creates limitations on the operations of the casinos, stay-at-home orders and a reduction in revenue from the Highway Users Tax fund. However, sales tax and building permits continue to show a steady increase.
As Teller County teeters on the edge of the COVID-19 dial, barely maintaining its Orange rating, Commissioner Bob Campbell railed against ongoing restrictions.
“I’m not a fan of just closing down society and shutting down commerce; I think that does nobody any good,” Campbell said, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Dec. 10.
COVID cases are not coming from places that have entered the Red zone, according to information obtained by contact tracing, Campbell said. “The results of those businesses being shut down just ruins people’s lives, people’s business, and (those of) service employees, good hard-working folks,” he added.
The issue is a battle due to the bureaucracy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Campbell said. “They are making these decisions but real life happens; if these businesses get closed down again they just may never come back,” he said. “It’s not the way to control this by shutting down society. I probably better leave it at that.”
A moving target, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Teller County increased from 766 on Dec. 10 to 784 the next day. To date, five county residents have died from the virus and 46 have been hospitalized, said the county administrator Sheryl Decker. “Our cases are in the Red,” she said.
According to the county’s website, outbreaks to date have occurred at Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc., Animal Medical Center of Woodland Park, City Market, City of Woodland Park, Cripple Creek-Victor Elementary and high schools, Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co., Forest Ridge Senior Living, Florissant Fossil Beds, Gateway and Summit elementary schools, Glaser Energy, Triple Crown and Wildwood casinos and Walmart in Woodland Park.
On a positive note, Commission chair Marc Dettenrieder reported that the Colorado legislature has passed a $280 billion stimulus bill. The funds will help support the state’s students who have remote-access challenges, in addition to providing funds for food banks and child care.