After 16 years with the Divide Fire Protection District, Chuck Buckley resigned last week. For the past six months, Buckley served the district as the chief of the all-volunteer department.
Teller County Board of County Commissioners Chair Dan Williams announced Buckley’s resignation at the July 14 commissioners’ meeting. “Chuck Buckley stepped down from Divide,” he said, adding that residents have called to ask what the commissioners are going to do about the vacancy.
“At this point, nothing, because they have a viable board and a local chief in place,” Williams said, referring to deputy chief Ryan Kennedy. “I don’t think there’s anything ugly about it; he just decided to step down.”
In a phone call after the meeting Buckley said he resigned from the district, as chief and firefighter/EMT, because, “I didn’t feel like I was getting the support from the membership,” he said. “It just wasn’t working. I had been chief for six months.”
In a follow-up email, Buckley wrote that select members of the DFPD board wanted to assume greater operational control. “This was creating confusion within the membership and was impacting the success of our mission. After being elected by a majority of our membership last December, fractions within the membership and board contributed to creating a working environment that was limiting my ability to lead Divide Fire into its next phase of growth. After 16 years of service, and responding to approximately 1,200 emergency calls, I made the difficult decision to step down from my volunteer position. Too many barriers were being put into place to be successful.”
Jay Teague, director of the Teller County Office of Emergency Management and former chief of the Four Mile Fire Protection District, replied to a request for comment. “It’s bittersweet seeing Chief Buckley step down from Divide Fire. I know he has served the residents of Divide well in the role of chief multiple times over the years. It is harder each year for chiefs to serve at volunteer departments — especially when the chief is a volunteer. The workload for a volunteer fire chief is often more than a paid department’s chief. There are not multiple assistant chiefs to delegate tasks and responsibilities to. I’m happy, though, that Chief Buckley and his lovely wife will get to enjoy retirement a little more. I have complete confidence and support for Chief Kennedy as he steps into the chief’s role at Divide. Divide Fire has been a first-class agency during my entire time here in Teller County and I’m sure their professionalism will only continue.”
Under Buckley’s direction over the past few months, the firefighters took part in Skills Day at Mueller State Park, where the firefighters taught kids how to rappel and work a fire hose. In another community event, the team donated bicycles to the Community Partnership Family Resource Center.
With Buckley’s resignation, the commissioners will not step in to appoint board members as they did this month after discord at the Florissant Fire Protection District. “It’s a totally different district with different issues,” Williams said.
In other business:
Clerk & Recorder Krystal Brown reported that the Republican who lost the senate election in the June primary has asked for a recount across the state, county by county, the results due by Aug. 1. After the meeting, Brown identified the losing candidate as Ron Hanks, who lost to Joe O’Dea. O’Dea who will go up against incumbent Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo. for the U.S. Senate in November.
A check with the county’s website shows that, among Teller County voters, Hanks took 54.85 % of the votes against O’Dea’s 45.15%. But statewide, the numbers that determine the election, Hanks received 45.54% to O’Dea’s 54.46%. Because the numbers were not close, the county’s charge to Hanks will be $800 for the recount, Brown said, after the meeting.
Also, Deanna Fleck, senior staff appraiser in the Teller County assessor’s office, received recognition for five years of service.