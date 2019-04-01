At Thursday’s Teller County Board of County Commissioners meeting, commissioners followed up on camping restrictions that were approved in December by adding an enforcement section and establishing penalties.
The camping restrictions were approved as Land Use Regulations because, as the new ordinance states, the commission “respects the rights of private property owners but desires to ensure that camping is conducted in a manner that protects the health and safety of the residents of Teller County … ”
The camping regulations set standards for when to obtain a camping permit and restrict the number of days a defined camping unit (recreational vehicle, camping trailer, fifth wheel or tent) can stay on private property — a lot, parcel, tract or mining claim — during a continuous 12-month period.
They also set rules for trash and sewage disposal, property maintenance, the numbers of camping units allowed on private property, signage, setbacks and other items.
The new section gives Teller County Law Enforcement Officials the authority to enforce the camping restrictions if compliance can’t be “gained through the Teller County Zoning Official.”
Violations will be considered a Class 2 Petty Offence and penalties will include:
• A fine of $50-$150 for a first violation.
• A fine of $150-$500 for a second violation by the same individual or property owner.
• A fine of $500-$1,000 for third and subsequent violations by the same individual or property owner.
• Violations may also be enforced through a penalty assessment procedure. Paying the fines is an admission of guilt. Fees and fines will be paid to the county treasury.
Teller County Planning Official Dan Williams said the county received 11 letters/emails in support of the new enforcement section. County resident Michael Leonard wrote a letter focused only on limitations to the number of people who can camp in tents. He wants the county to amend the regulations to allow up to six personal tents per property unit instead of just two.
Representatives from the Colorado Mountain Estates Property Owners Association board wrote letters in support and three of them attended the meeting. Vice President Mona Liedtke spoke for the board.
Public Works Purchasing Manager Pat Cummings celebrated 35 years as a county employee. He is currently the longest serving county employee but he has to work another five years to meet the county’s record for its longest-serving employee.
Commissioners joined the National Association of Counties by proclaiming April 2 National Service Recognition Day to honor those who serve and give back to their communities.
The commission approved a special-events permit request from Deborah Maresca for the Mountain Top Cycling Club’s eighth annual Mountain Top Century Experience Ride on June 15.
The the employee personnel manual was updated with changes to the compensation pay structure, prohibiting pets in county buildings with the exception of Sheriff’s K-9 units and licensed service animals, and prohibiting the use of tobacco products and other non-approved drugs, e-cigarettes and other electronic vaporizing devices on county property.
During reports, Commissioner Bob Campbell, who has been keeping an eye on the state legislature, said he hasn’t been as successful in making changes to pending legislation as he would have liked.
Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder announced the formation of a Teller County Wildfire Council to look at mitigation funding sources, explore partnerships and help more communities create Community Wildfire Protection Plans.
Commissioner Norm Steen said Colorado Department of Transportation will soon be adding ramp metering lights on seven I-25 on ramps. The Cimarron Street on ramp, which most county citizens use, is not on that list.
He also announced that the U.S. Census Bureau has 20 job openings in anticipation of next year’s national census.