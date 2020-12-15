On Dec. 9, PPACG Chair Jill Gaebler announced the first ever Communities Working Together Award Winner, Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen.
This award was inspired by former PPACG Board member, former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August. The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, like listening to all sides, working toward a consensus, and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.
The award recognizes an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region.
A news release from PPACG states that Steen’s leadership and commitment to the Pikes Peak Region has truly been extraordinary in many ways.
“He has served on the PPACG Board of Directors, including two terms as the PPACG Board Chair, and has been a tireless advocate for the Pikes Peak region. He has represented PPACG and the entire Pikes Peak Region on many state committees, including the State Transportation Advisory Committee and the Statewide Freight Advisory Committee, as well as advocating for the entire region with our state legislative delegation,” the release states.
Paula Levy, Neil’s widow, spoke during the Dec. 9 presentation about her husband’s respect for Steen as a community leader and a person. Gaebler described Steen’s mentorship to incoming elected officials and thanked him on behalf of the board for his leadership and hard work.
“The PPACG Board of Directors thanked Norm for truly demonstrating what Communities Working Together means,” states the release.
At the Dec. 10 meeting of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, Commission Chairman Marc Dettenrieder stated, “The award honors Steen for his exemplary leadership on the PPACG board; he was past chair of the board as well.”
While Levy represented the city of Woodland Park as a member of the PPACG, Steen represented the county, focusing on transportation issues. “You were hands-on, so it’s a well-deserved award, sir,” Dettenrieder said to Steen during the meeting.
The Pikes Peak region’s 16 local governments join together in PPACG to collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and to reach solutions that benefit the entire region. PPACG’s primary focus is regional planning in transportation, aging issues, military impact planning and air and water quality.