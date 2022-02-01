A $1 million project by the Colorado Department of Transportation will establish a fixed-route transit system along the western edge of U.S. 24 and Teller County Road 1 to Evergreen Station in Four Mile.
“We’re likely to see that within two years,” said Teller County commissioner Erik Stone, in a report at the commissioners’ meeting Jan. 26.
The project would include a facility to store transit vehicles as well as for the purchase of vehicles and payment for the drivers.
“They do plan to use existing transit operators, Cripple Creek Transit and Teller Senior Coalition,” Stone said. “This will be a positive thing for our elderly population in rural areas for a fixed-route transportation.”
With the demise of SB 22-031 in the Colorado legislature, Stone credits the public outcry for killing the bill. “After an extremely loud and harsh pushback from a lot of people around the state, county commissioners, including us,” he said.
If passed, the bill would ban the hunting of bobcats, mountain lions and Canadian lynx. “That leaves the main sponsor, so I’m still going to testify against the bill, tell them that we don’t want them to ever bring it back.”
Wildlife management is best left to wildlife biologists, he added. “The number one component of wildlife management is hunting,” Stone said. “They don’t understand; this bill comes from urban legislators.”
Commissioner Dan Williams added, “I wouldn’t tell a city how to run a subway so they shouldn’t tell us about wildlife management,” he said.
On the COVID front, County Administrator Sheryl Decker reported that, according to state statistics, 57.7% of Teller County residents are fully vaccinated while 50.9% have had at least one dose of the vaccine. “New cases are up by 91, about 18 per day,” Decker said. “To date, 4,346 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. These are reported cases.”