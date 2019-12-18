Erik Stone, 54, announced his candidacy for Teller County commissioner in November to replace the term-limited Norm Steen in District 3. Stone is the former chair of the Teller County Republicans and is running against Phil Mella.
Q. Why are you running?
A. As I looked at what was going on with the last legislative session, I was very troubled by the legislation and the infringements upon the people of Teller County that would come as part of that. At that point, I was steeled in my mind that the county commissioners’ position is necessarily going to have to change a little bit. In order to protect ourselves from what is going on in Denver and communicate the effects of some of this horrible legislation, particularly, the Red Flag law and the sex-education bill, HB 1032. I want to be sure our government stays small, continues to run efficiently and doesn’t just turn into a version of Woodland Park, where they have a lot of debt.
Q. Don’t we already have a Republican running for District 3?
A. I’m not running because of who else is running; I’m running because of what I think that job needs to be. Our commissioners have done a fantastic job representing us around the state but we’re going to have to look at additional opportunities to partner with other counties and form coalitions and I’m the person who can do that.
Q. Wouldn’t it be good to have a Democratic candidate?
A. I’d love it — but I don’t know if there will be; it’s been quite a few years since there has been one. There always needs to be a dialogue of ideas and let the public decide upon which ideas are stronger, protect liberty, the rights of citizens, privacy and property rights. Ultimately, the Democratic platform doesn’t do that.
Q. Why is it important to fill out the census Forms?
A. We are getting ready to face re-districting and could see a major change in Congressional District 5. Currently the House and Senate districts reflect the values of Teller County citizens and we need to make sure we count every citizen so that when redistricting comes we can retain the conservative districts that we currently have. The census affects so many areas, for state and federal funding, for instance.
Q. What are your goals?
A. I want to make sure our sheriff’s department has the resources to keep Teller County citizens safe, to properly and ethically operate our jail. With the budget that we currently have, how do we fairly compensate our sheriff’s department so that our deputies can live amongst the people they enforce the law for? Our road and bridge department does an absolutely fantastic job and we need to continue to do that. We have a 100-year-old-plus courthouse and it’s the county’s responsibility to provide the space and security for the courts. We may need an annex, but that’s part of planning and looking forward.
Q. What is your experience?
A. I served the state Republican Party as chairman of the rules committee and the executive committee for HD 39. I’m also a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies which, in my opinion, is the premier leadership training program in the nation. The program builds such a strong foundation for our founding documents, of the morality of capitalism and the proper role of government.