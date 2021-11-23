Bob Campbell has announced his candidacy for a second term on the Teller County Board of County Commissioners. He will be on the ballot in the November 2022 election.
“I enjoy helping the public and providing the best customer service,” Campbell said. “In our county, that’s paramount.”
Campbell, 62, has spent 20 years serving the public. A former as well as current Teller County commissioner, Campbell served two terms on the board from 2003 through 2010, followed by two four-year terms as the county’s treasurer. In November 2018, he was once again elected to the BOCC.
Campbell’s return has been marked by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In the beginning, the commissioners prepared for the possibility of hundreds being sickened by the virus by establishing a surge unit in a former hardware store in Woodland Park. Along with the fear of widespread illness, the county’s businesses and casinos experienced economic devastation due to the temporary shutdowns of 2020.
“There are so many things we face, things you don’t know about until they happen,” Campbell said. “There are so many unknowns to this pandemic, the science, the regulations, public health.”
When the national shutdowns occurred in March 2020, Campbell was a member of the former board of commissioners with Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen.
The three successfully applied to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment for variances to allow the casinos to reopen, which they did to great fanfare June 15, 2020.
To gain state approval, the casinos agreed to conditions that included temperature checks for all who walked in the doors.
“It was teamwork; the three of us sat there and typed, worked for hours, weekends, in the Tamarac office,” Campbell said. “There was no other staff to do it.”
The variances, however, did not relieve the need to ensure the protection of the residents. “We still followed all the guidelines, but made adjustments within those guidelines that fit our citizens,” he said.
But as cases of COVID-19 increase across the county, circumstances may change, Campbell said. “At this point, Gov. Polis seems to understand that mandates or restrictions are way more costly than the benefits,” he said. “We live in a community where freedom is important to our citizens who don’t want government involved in their daily life.”
Campbell was two years into his term when Dan Williams and Erik Stone won seats on the board in the 2020 election. One of the first acts of the new board was to terminate Jacque Revello, the county’s public health director.
To fill the gap during the crisis, the commissioners, along with County Administrator Sheryl Decker, hired Martha Hubbard, the former public health director, to serve as interim director. After Hubbard had served in that role for nearly a year, the commissioners hired Michelle Woolf, a Teller County native, as director of public health.
In announcing his candidacy for a second term, Campbell touts his conservative chops when it comes to overseeing the annual county budget — for 2022, it’s $38 million. “The budget is 0.4 higher than it was two years ago,” he said.
Campbell serves the county as a member of the Colorado Works Allocation Committee, which is charged with distributing $150 million to families through TANF — Temporary Aid to Needy Families.
He is vice chairman of the Consortium of Executive Boards for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. He is on the committee tasked with distributing $5.6 million to cities, agencies and nonprofit organizations in Gilpin and Teller counties through Limited Gaming Impact Grants.
He is vice chairman of the committee for public lands for Colorado Counties Inc., and represents that organization on the National Association of Counties.
“We’ve got a great team and work very well together,” he said of the commissioners. “Our team is not broken. It’s not that we always agree 100% on everything but we come up with the best answer for the citizens.”
To date, he has one opponent, Tommy Allen, who announced his candidacy in July. Both men are Republicans.