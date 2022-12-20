CRIPPLE CREEK • After serving Teller County for 25 years, the last 11 as the county clerk and recorder, Krystal Brown bid an emotional farewell Dec. 15.
Speaking during her final recording of the county commissioners’ meeting, Brown gave testimony to those who helped her along the way.
Brown began by going back to the beginning of her initial appointment by then-board of county commissioners to fill the vacancy of her former boss, who resigned.
“I was so nervous about the interview,” she said. “My grandmother had passed away at midnight that night and I was bawling the whole time.”
In taking over the position, Brown returned stability to the office where elections had been taken over by the Secretary of State’s office.
Once appointed, Brown won the next two elections. “I have made so many friends,” she said.
Reflecting on the past, Brown pays tribute to officials who made a difference in her transition from deputy to clerk — Jim Ignatius and Bob Campbell, who were on the board of commissioners who appointed her to the position. (Campbell won re-election in November for a second term, the second time around).
Others who played roles in smoothing her path during the turmoil, Brown said, were Laurie Glauth, chair of the Teller County Democrats, and Erik Stone, who at the time was chair of the Teller County Republicans, now a county commissioner.
Others included former county clerk and recorder Patricia Crowson, whom Brown considered a mentor.
“And my staff — they are absolutely wonderful, the different hats they wear,” she said. “They are my true heroes, every one of them.”
There were scary moments at times in Brown’s stint as the county clerk, accepting change, for instance. “When Chris Brandt retired as our county attorney, I thought, ‘oh no, this is terrible!’” she said.
However, Brandt’s replacement, Paul Hurcomb, turned out to be the right choice. “I appreciate everything Paul has done; he always has my back,” she said.
On her gratitude list, Brown included her husband, Bruce Brown, and their four children “for putting up with me throughout this job,” she said.
As well, Brown recognized past county treasurers, Connie Joiner, Bob Campbell, who served two terms as treasurer) and Mark Czelusta, the current treasurer, along with Vicki Caldwell, the county’s finance director.
While she said farewell as the clerk and recorder, a position for which she is term-limited, Brown is returning to the office as the deputy clerk for Stephanie Kees, who was elected in November for a four-year term.
“I’m excited for her,” she said.
In turn, commissioners Campbell, Stone and Dan Williams expressed gratitude her for work and, along with Hurcomb and Ross Herzog, county administrator, gave her a standing ovation. There were tears.