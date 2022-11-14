Unlike other elections in Teller County, for this one Krystal Brown, clerk and recorder, and her team took a temporary break to go home at 2 a.m. Nov. 9.
“In my 19 years here, we’ve never called a halt to counting ballots,” she said, in a report to the county commissioners Nov. 10. “On Election Day, we received 7,106 ballots that we had to process.”
The clerk’s office is still counting. “I’m hoping to have everything counted by Thanksgiving and that we won’t have to work on Thanksgiving,” she said.
However, Brown posted the unofficial results on the county’s website, co.teller.co.us.
Of 19,000 ballots sent to the county’s registered voters, 65% were returned. “We’re going to get to that 99% turnout,” Brown said. “I know we can do it.”
There were a few glitches that evening. The internet went down temporarily, but the county’s information technology and facilities’ departments responded immediately to revive the connection.
As well, when the office ran out of paper, Brown issued a plea to Chuck Broerman, El Paso County’s clerk. “His runners met our runners to bring up paper,” he said. “It’s nice to have relationships with other counties.”
In the past several months, Brown has publicly reported issues with deniers of the 2020 election along with a large volume of hate emails and phone calls. To ensure that voters would feel safe going to the ballot boxes, Brown called on Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler to check the sites.
As well, Cripple Creek’s Police Chief Bud Bright responded to what Brown termed a “hiccup” the evening of Nov. 8. “But it all worked out,” she said.
In other news from the commissioners’ meeting:
Commissioner Erik Stone reported that the Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking bids for the resurfacing project on U.S. 24 from Green Mountain Falls through Woodland Park to Edlowe Road. “There was a three-year delay,” he said.
The county’s health department has seen an increase in the number of RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) cases. “It is a very serious virus; for children it can be life-threatening,” Stone said.
When Michelle Wolff, director of Teller County Public Health & Environment, reported a shortage of oxygen concentrators to help treat the disease, her email circulated.
As a result, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance Service District, UCHealth and local medical providers agreed to secure updated and effective concentrators. “It’s really rewarding to be involved in something that we can do that few larger counties get to,” Stone said.
Stone credited Wolff and Jay Teague, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, for spearheading the collaboration, “That’s an example of how local government works.”