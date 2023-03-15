The Cripple Creek community turned out with great support for a musical performance of “The Frog Prince” on March 3 at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek. The production was part of a tour presented by the Missoula Children’s Theater where actors / directors bring in sets, props and costumes for the local children who are auditioned and take to the stage.

This happens within a period of one week of 4-hour rehearsals, culminating in two performance on the final day. The kids worked extremely hard at learning their lines and rehearsing, in addition to keeping up with school obligations.

“I am so impressed with the focus and dedication that our students demonstrated and they performed beautifully,” said Friends of the Butte board member and accompanist Annie Durham.

The Friends of the Butte is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the Cripple Creek community through engagement in the performing arts.

Celebrating the past 50 years, the Missoula Children’s Theater International Tour is based out of Missoula, Mont., bringing the theater experience to children in communities throughout the world.

The company has fostered developmental life skills in over a million children in all 50 states and in 17 countries each year.

The plays are specifically written with a message to enhance positive values and teach life lessons. In The Frog Prince, a lonely frog has forgotten his former self and discovers that “it is not what you are but who you are that counts.”

The City of Cripple Creek provided the Butte Theater as the venue, the Cripple Creek — Victor Schools, and the High School Culinary Arts Department whose students prepared meals served to the children each night of rehearsal as well performances.

Sponsors also included Newmont Mining Corp. and Hardcastle Heating and Air.