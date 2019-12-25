The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
CARE AND SHARE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado last week announced the promotion of Shannon Brice as Chief Operating Officer.
Shannon’s extensive background at Care and Share represents more than 13 years of experience in progressively challenging roles across Southern Colorado’s largest food bank operation. She most recently served as Care and Share’s Chief Alliance Officer, engaging closely with the organization’s partner agencies and program sites across its 31-county service area, as well as overseeing marketing, community engagement and volunteer engagement.
“This is an opportunity to think strategically about building our capacity for meeting future demands,” Brice said. “My love for this organization continues to grow and I’m awed by the strength of the staff and volunteers that make the entire operation work.”
As COO, Brice expands her responsibilities to include comprehensive oversight of the organization’s ability to deliver on its mission: providing food, partnering opportunities, and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities.
Care and Share Chief Executive Officer Lynne Telford applauds the transition.
“Shannon’s outstanding tenure demonstrates a keen ability to build powerful collaborations and systems across the entire organization. This is an exciting time of growth. We’re delighted Shannon accepted this key role, as her leadership will continue to advance our mission.”
PIKES PEAK WORKFORCE CENTER OFFERS EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT TRAINING GRANTS TO EMPLOYERS IN TELLER, EL PASO COUNTIES
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $111,000 in Employee Development Training Grants to award to companies who want to train their current employees.
Funded by the Federal Workforce Investment Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.
Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism — and to employers whose training leads to pay increases and/or expansion of duties for employees.
Options for training include a variety of work-based or classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employee and employer. Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.
Past examples of training include:
• Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming
• Lean manufacturing
• Six Sigma
• Total productive maintenance (TPM)
• Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
• Value stream mapping
• Customized ISO
• Rapid cycle product innovation
• AC/DC electricity
• Electrical schematics
• Motors and controls
• Advanced hydraulic
• Soft skills training, including focus on communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, critical thinking and problem solving
The deadline for employers to apply is Friday, Jan. 24. Applications will be reviewed and grantees chosen by Friday, Feb. 7.
Employers may attend either of two information sessions about how to apply: Friday, Jan. 10, from 9-10 a.m., or Friday, Jan. 17, from 1-2 p.m., at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs.
All training for employees must be completed by Friday, May 29.
For more information or to view the application, visit ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent