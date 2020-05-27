The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
SENIORS ENJOYING HOT MEALS COURTESY OF TSC
In a drive to help local restaurants survive the pandemic lockdown, Teller Senior Coalition is buying meals to deliver to senior citizens. Joanie’s Deli offered a discount for 30 lunches May 8 and 13. Coalition volunteers pick and deliver the lunches. “The seniors are expressing how happy they are to get a hot meal from a restaurant,” said Kathy Lowry, the coalition’s executive director.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE REPORTS IN APRIL
According to the Roshek Report, 42 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in April. In Woodland Park, of 18 homes sold, the highest-priced was $522,500; the lowest, $147,000. In Divide, of seven homes sold, the highest-priced was $500,000; the lowest, $330,000. In Florissant, of 15 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,064,000; the lowest, $123,000. In Cripple Creek and Victor, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $584,999; the lowest, $310,000. In Ute Pass, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $440,000; the lowest, $370,000.
— Written by Pat Hill