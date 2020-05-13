The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
2020 YELLOW BOOK NOW AVAILABLE
The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging released the annual “Yellow Book” last week that offers information on more than 800 services for older adults in El Paso, Teller, and Park counties.
The 2020 Yellow Book is available online at ppacg.org/yellowbook, or at no cost for personal use or distribution. For information about acquiring or distributing the Yellow Book, contact the Senior Information and Assistance Center at 719-471-2096.
COMMUNITY BANKS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
Park State Bank and Trust, along with other local community banks, is continuing to accept applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Any small business, sole proprietor, church or nonprofit serving Teller, El Paso, Park and/or Fremont counties may apply while funding from the SBA remains available.
To date, PSBT has funded 169 PPP loans totaling over $4.75 million and representing payroll for 968 local jobs for eight weeks. For more information, contact Kathryn Perry, SBA PPP Project Manager, at kathryn.perry@psbtrust.com.
“We encourage you to apply quickly, as we don’t know how long these funds will be available,” Perry said.
TELLER ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVE EMERGENCY RELIEF GRANTS
The Pikes Peak Community Foundation awarded COVID-19 Emergency Relief grants to these Teller County organizations: Community of Caring Foundation/Aspen Mine Center, Community Partnership Family Resource Center, Dragon Fly Retreats and Veteran Support Services, Habitat for Humanity, Little Chapel Food Pantry and Teller Senior Coalition.
TSC CONTINUES INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANTS
Craig Stalnaker of Mountainview Yogurt Plus offered to donate macaroni and cheese meals to Teller Senior Coalition, but with grant money from Pikes Peak Community Foundation, the coalition’s director, Kathy Lowry, paid for the meals. The money is part of the coalition’s initiative to help local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic by purchasing meals to deliver to the county’s senior citizens. The previous week, the coalition bought 30 lunches from Joanie’s Deli for the initiative.
WOODLAND PARK CHAMBER ANNOUNCES NEW ANNUAL DINNER DATE
Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, announced that the new date for the annual Chamber dinner, which was postponed from its original March date, is now Sept. 25 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.
— Written by Pat Hill