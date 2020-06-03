The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MAIN STREET GROUP SUPPORTS DDA’S RESOLUTION ON FEES
Woodland Park Main Street approved a motion to support the Downtown Development Authority’s resolution to recommend reinstatement of the Sales Tax Vendor’s Fee and elimination of the Business License Fee. The Main Street board has requested a discussion of both issues with the Woodland Park City Council.
CHAMBER OFFERING COVID-19 SIGNAGE FOR BUSINESSES
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce provides signage for businesses that state: “We Are Staying Safe and following the State of Colorado guidelines.” The signs are available at woodlandparkchamber.com. For information, call the chamber at 687-9885.
— Written by Pat Hill