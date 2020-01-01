HOLIDAY LUNCH BRINGS MORE THAN 200 TOGETHER
One hundred fifty pounds of potatoes, peeled, 230 pounds of turkey and ham, and 224 cookies, frosted. The numbers tell the story of how employees of Newmont Mining Corp. worked hours in the kitchen to prepare a holiday lunch Dec. 18 at Aspen Mine Center that same day.
With entertainment provided by the Summit Singers, students at Summit Elementary School, the lunch brought more than 200 people together to celebrate the holiday spirit, people from all walks of life. Along with the gathering, Newmont employees packed 60 to-go boxes for residents and employees at the Cripple Creek Care Center.
SOCKS FOR ONE, SOCKS FOR ALL
Employees from UCHealth donated 350 pairs of socks to the Aspen Mine Center Dec. 20. Employees at UCHealth hospitals and clinics throughout the Pikes Peak region held an in-house sock drive to benefit nonprofits that assist those in need in Teller and El Paso counties, including the Aspen Mine Center.
CRYSTOLA ROADHOUSE UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
Michael Sturdevant has purchased the Crystola Roadhouse and received the commissioners’ approval for a liquor license. Sturdevant, who also owns the Donut Mill, is completely renovating the tavern before opening.
— Written by Pat Hill