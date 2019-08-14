The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
WOODLAND PARK RESIDENTS LAUNCH MOBILE BUSINESS
Larry and DeeAnn Weed recently launched the mobile business Loaded Lumber Southern Colorado, a type of DIY business that provides the palettes for making signs. The Weeds will demonstrate how to decorate the signs at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Mountain Yogurt, 222 W. Midland Ave., in downtown Woodland Park. For info, call 203-2066 or go to www.loadedlumbersoco.com.
KATSIMPALIS HIRED AS DDA SECRETARY
Kory Katsimpalis has been hired part-time as the secretary for the Downtown Development Authority. Katsimpalis replaces Lynn Jones who resigned to concentrate on running Colorado Gear Lab, which she owns with her husband, George.
HOTEL SET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER
Microtel, adjacent to the Country Lodge, is expected to open in October, owner Mark Rabaut announced at the DDA meeting in August.
VICK APPOINTED TO BOARD
Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the board of directors of the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority.
- Written by Pat Hill