081419-cr-buzz.jpg
Caption +

Courtesy of Loaded Lumber Southern Colorado

Larry and DeeAnn Weed recently launched the mobile business Loaded Lumber Southern Colorado, a type of DIY business that provides the palettes for making signs.

 Courtesy of Loaded Lumber Southern Colorado
Show MoreShow Less

The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.

WOODLAND PARK RESIDENTS LAUNCH MOBILE BUSINESS

Larry and DeeAnn Weed recently launched the mobile business Loaded Lumber Southern Colorado, a type of DIY business that provides the palettes for making signs. The Weeds will demonstrate how to decorate the signs at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Mountain Yogurt, 222 W. Midland Ave., in downtown Woodland Park. For info, call 203-2066 or go to www.loadedlumbersoco.com.

KATSIMPALIS HIRED AS DDA SECRETARY

Kory Katsimpalis has been hired part-time as the secretary for the Downtown Development Authority. Katsimpalis replaces Lynn Jones who resigned to concentrate on running Colorado Gear Lab, which she owns with her husband, George.

HOTEL SET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER

Microtel, adjacent to the Country Lodge, is expected to open in October, owner Mark Rabaut announced at the DDA meeting in August.

VICK APPOINTED TO BOARD

Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the board of directors of the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority.

- Written by Pat Hill

Tags

Pikes Peak Courier Reporter

Pikes Peak Courier Reporter

Load comments