WOODLAND PARK HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AVAILABLE FOR INTERNSHIPS
Woodland Park High School is looking for businesses or people to work with students in an internship setting.
Students need to complete 60 hours per class period, per semester, and develop a portfolio. Employer responsibilities are to guide the student as they learn about the corporation and obtain real-world experience.
There are currently six students looking for an internship opportunity.
Businesses interested in hosting an intern should contact Laura Ferguson-Beahan at lferguson-beahan@wpsdk12.org.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent