Dr. Jason Aminsharifi is the newest general surgeon at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. Photo courtesy of UCHealth
WOODLAND AQUATIC CENTER CELEBRATES A BIRTHDAY

The Woodland Aquatic Center will host a birthday bash Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will feature a Halloween costume contest, trick-or-treating, pumpkin races and a “Guess the pumpkin” game. Please, no makeup, glitter or hair paint in the costume contest. Event admission is $4.

CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE HOSTS OPEN HOUSE

Charis Bible College will host a community open house for a grand opening ceremony of the new auditorium, which will seat 3,200 guests of the college. The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the college at 800 Gospel Truth Way.

-Compiled by Pat Hill and Breeanna Jent

