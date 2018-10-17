The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
WOODLAND AQUATIC CENTER CELEBRATES A BIRTHDAY
The Woodland Aquatic Center will host a birthday bash Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will feature a Halloween costume contest, trick-or-treating, pumpkin races and a “Guess the pumpkin” game. Please, no makeup, glitter or hair paint in the costume contest. Event admission is $4.
CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE HOSTS OPEN HOUSE
Charis Bible College will host a community open house for a grand opening ceremony of the new auditorium, which will seat 3,200 guests of the college. The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the college at 800 Gospel Truth Way.
