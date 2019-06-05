Teller County Business Buzz: Vigilanese named Employee of the Year; Teller County real estate reports; and more
VIGILANESE NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
Robyn Vigilanese, certified nurse assistant, was named Employee of the Year at the third anniversary celebration at Forest Ridge Senior Living last month.
MURRAY NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SOUTHWEST TELLER COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES
Eric Murray has been named executive director of Southwest Teller County Emergency Services. Murray, a paramedic, has been with the ambulance service for 24 years. He replaces the original director Candy Shoemaker, who has led the district since 1992 and announced her retirement, effective in July.
BLUES PET MARKET AND DOG WASH OPEN
Sarah Fricke opened Blues Pet Market and Dog Wash in Gold Hill Square South, next to City Market. For information, call 686-6966.
DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES WELCOMES LISA NOBLE
Lisa Noble has been hired as the Prevention Services Specialist for the Teller County Department of Social Services.
NEW DIGS IN TOWN
Keesha Witte recently opened Sweet Repeats at 214 W. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park. The consignment shop specializes in women’s and children’s clothing, from newborn to 14, along with baby gear and toys. In addition to women’s clothing, Sweet Repeats has accessories such as purses and jewelry.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE
According to the Roshek Report, 58 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in April. In Woodland Park, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,050,000; the lowest, $205,000. In Divide, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $669,000; the lowest, $206,500. In Florissant, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $755,000; the lowest, $70,500. In Cripple Creek, one house sold for $155,000. In Ute Pass, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $730,000; the lowest, $191,000.
CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE PRESENTS KINGDOM BUSINESS SUMMIT
Charis Bible College presents the fifth annual Kingdom Business Summit June 12-14 in the auditorium at the campus in Woodland Park. This three-day event will bring together business people from across the country to share their experiences and business strategies for increasing economic potential in any marketplace. Speakers include Andrew Wommack, founder of the bible college and Wommack Ministries; Willie Robertson, chief executive officer of Duck Dynasty; and Paul Milligan; Billy Epperhart; Dr. Dean Radtke; Dr. Lance Wallnau; Dr. Henry Cloud; Karen Conrad and Andy Mason.
Ticket packages are available for both physical and live-stream attendance. Student and group discounts are also available. More information and conference registration details are available at businesssummit2019.com.
SPERRY JOINS MICHAEL HARPER REAL ESTATE
Mike Sperry has joined Michael Harper Real Estate in Woodland Park as a broker associate. For information, call 687-1715.
WOMEN’S NETWORKING GROUP TO MEET BEGINNING IN JUNE
Lindsey Mannix has initiated a women’s networking group in Woodland Park. The first meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 at Shining Mountain Golf Club. The lunch is $18. The meetings will be monthly, on the second Friday of each month at the golf club. For information, call 480-8638.
-Written by Pat Hill