UCHEALTH’S PIKES PEAK REGIONAL HOSPITAL WELCOMES GENERAL SURGEON
UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital welcomes Dr. Jason Aminsharifi, a general surgeon whose background includes extensive training and experience at Level I trauma centers in Florida and Texas.
Aminsharifi attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida and completed his general surgical residency at University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.
He will be on call at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital during the week for emergency and acute care surgeries, such as appendectomies, and will also perform scheduled procedures, including hernia repairs, gallbladder removals and colorectal surgery.
Kimberly Monjesky, president of Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, said having a surgeon on staff fills a health care gap in Teller County. “Prior to Dr. Aminsharifi’s arrival, patients in need of surgery had to seek care in Colorado Springs, Pueblo or Denver. We are so excited that he has chosen to join our team because it means patients in this area can receive surgical care closer to home.”
Affectionately known to patients as “Dr. A,” Aminsharifi grew up on the east coast of Florida. Medicine is his second career. He started out in finance before deciding he wanted a profession that would have a bigger impact in his community. While at the University of Miami, he served as student body president of the Miller School of Medicine and was a member of the board of trustees of the university system.
His medical interests include working with underserved populations, and he has volunteered doing medical mission work in his home state of Florida and in Nicaragua and Peru. He also helped coordinate medical care in Haiti after a catastrophic earthquake in 2010.
Aminsharifi and his wife, a radiologist at the U.S. Air Force Academy, have two daughters. When not working, he enjoys spending time with family, hiking, sailing, mountain biking and whitewater rafting. “And now that we’re in Colorado – learning to ski,” he said.
Aminsharifi is accepting new patients. His office is in Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, 16222 W. Highway 24, Suite 210. For more information, call 365-2960.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE
According to the Roshek Report, 60 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in October. In Woodland Park, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was$1,060,000; the lowest,$172,000. In Divide, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $515,000; the lowest, $207,000. In Cripple Creek, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $495,000; the lowest, $100,000. In Ute Pass; of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $360,000; the lowest, $267,788.
WOODLAND COUNTRY LODGE SPONSORS RAMPART LIBRARY DISTRICT FALL FUNDRAISER
Woodland Country Lodge, Pt Estate of Col. Hugh D. Maxwell, Jr. sponsored the fall fundraising event for the Rampart Library District Foundation. The foundation funded deck furniture for the Woodland Park Library and improvements for the Florissant branch.
