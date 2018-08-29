The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
The Coffee Cottage recently opened in S. Gold Hill Place. The cottage serves Allegro coffee along with locally-sourced baked goods that include vegan and gluten-free goods. Naillon’s partner in the business is Leigh-Ann Page. The partners are able to take advantage of the makeover of the shopping center managed by Griffis Blessing.
-Written by Pat Hill