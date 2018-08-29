082918-cr-buzz
Andrew Naillon prepares a latte at The Coffee Cottage, which recently opened in S. Gold Hill Place. Photo by Pat Hill
The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.

The Coffee Cottage recently opened in S. Gold Hill Place. The cottage serves Allegro coffee along with locally-sourced baked goods that include vegan and gluten-free goods. Naillon’s partner in the business is Leigh-Ann Page. The partners are able to take advantage of the makeover of the shopping center managed by Griffis Blessing.

-Written by Pat Hill

