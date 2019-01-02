The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
TELLER ORGANIZATIONS GATHER TOYS FOR TOY DRIVE
City Market, Outpost Feed, Teller County Public Works, Teller County Waste, Fidelity National Title, Park State Bank & Trust, Vectra Bank, Community Banks/Woodland Park, Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Ace Hardware, Bronco Billy’s Casino, Wildwood Casino, Butte Opera House, Assessor Betty Clark-Wine and her staff contributed time and funds to the Victor Lodge No. 367 toy drive.
BOSCHERT IS MEDICAL OFFICER FOR TELLER CO. PUBLIC HEALTH
Laura Boschert, M.D., is the Medical Officer for Teller County Public Health & Environment, under the direction of Jacque Revello.
MARTINEK OPENS NEW REAL ESTATE BUSINESS
Dave Martinek has left Flood Realty, Inc. to open a new business, Real Estate by Dave Martinek, in the Woodland Professional Building at 400 W. Highway 24. For information, email dave@davemartinek.net or call 687-9656.
-Written by Pat Hill