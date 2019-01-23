The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
BRONCO BILLY’S EARNS EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Bronco Billy’s was named Employer of the Year at the State of the Workforce awards ceremony last week in Colorado Springs.
TELLER COUNTY HOME SALES IN DECEMBER
According to the Roshek Report, 44 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in December. In Woodland Park, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $555,000, the lowest, $240,000. In Divide, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $720,000, the lowest, $159,000. In Florissant, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $310,000, the lowest, $250,488. In Cripple Creek, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $720,000, the lowest, $110,000. In Ute Pass, of two homes sold, the highest-priced was $577,000, the lowest, $142,000.
NEWMONT MINING CORP. TO PURCHASE GOLDCORP
Newmont Mining Corp. has agreed to buy Canada’s Goldcorp for $10 billion, according to a release to the Associated Press.
WOODLAND PARK CHAMBER WARNS OF BUSINESS SCAM
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is warning residents about a telephone scam currently circulating. A company named All School Fundraisers is contacting businesses by telephone asking them to purchase an ad on a magnet they say is being sponsored by the Woodland Park School District.
This company has not entered into any agreement with WPSD and the project is not promoted by WPSD.
- Compiled by Pat Hill and Breeanna Jent