SHOP LOCAL ON SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
Woodland Park merchants are going all out for Small Business Saturday Nov. 24. With discounts, specials and treats, a variety of small businesses are enhancing the shopping experience. Woodland Park Main Street, Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Gearlab host a welcome station at 110 Midland Ave., Woodland Square Vintage Market.
UTE PASS TRIANGLE CHAMBER TO HOST TREE-LIGHTING FESTIVAL
The Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce hosts a tree-lighting festival at 6 p.m. Saturday. Participants will assemble for a town walk at the Sallie Bush Community Building, where there will be live music, hot chocolate and cookies.
The walk along Ute Pass Avenue will begin at 7 p.m. and end at Gazebo Lake Park where Santa will be waiting. Walkers will stop at Outlook Lodge and Little Beaver Inn, where lights will be turned on in sequence. Additional lights will be up at residences and businesses including Duckies Coffee Shop, and The Blue Moose Saloon. The walk will end at The Church in the Wildwood with the ringing of the bell. This event is made possible by strong support from the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.
-Written by Pat Hill