Peak View BBQ & Taproom is on tap to open in the former location of Burger King, in the Safeway parking lot in Woodland Park, by early October.
According to chef/manager Josh Manthey, the new restaurant will feature Southern-style barbecue.
The owner is Yi Mei Zhuo, who also owns Japanese Fusion in Woodland Park.