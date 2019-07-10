The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
NEWMONT MINING CORP. DONATES TO TELLER SENIOR COALITION
Newmont Mining Corp. donated $783 to the Teller Senior Coalition. The corporation’s Legacy Fund is the result of employee contributions to nonprofit organizations and individuals.
“We helped 789 people with various services last year,” said Penny Riley, community relations representative. “This year, the employees have pledged to donate $154,000.”
-Written by Pat Hill